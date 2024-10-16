ACELYRIN, INC. Forms Scientific and Patient Advisory Board Featuring Leading Voices in Thyroid Eye Disease

Experts and advocates to provide important strategic input and clinical expertise as ACELYRIN completes its Phase 2 trial of lonigutamab in TED and prepares to initiate Phase 3 program in ﬁrst quarter of 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the formation of a scientific and patient advisory board comprised of leading experts and advocates in thyroid eye disease (TED). This group of advisors will provide important strategic input, clinical expertise and patient perspectives as ACELYRIN prepares to advance lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) receptor, into Phase 3 clinical development for TED in the ﬁrst quarter of 2025.



“Convening this esteemed group of clinical thought leaders and patient advocates is an important step forward for us as we prepare to advance lonigutamab into the pivotal Phase 3 program for TED,” said Shephard (Shep) Mpofu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of ACELYRIN. “Each member brings distinct expertise spanning multiple facets of TED including disease pathology, clinical trial leadership and patient experience. We believe their collective insights will position us extremely well to execute on our goal of delivering the potentially best-in-class subcutaneous anti-IGF-1R treatment for TED patients.”

Inaugural members of the ACELYRIN scientific and patient advisory board are listed below; full bios are available on the ACELYRIN website.

Scientific Advisors

George J. Kahaly, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology Metabolism and Chief Physician of the Endocrine Outpatient Clinic at the Johannes Gutenberg University Medical Center, Mainz, Germany;

Andrea Lora Kossler, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine and Director of the Oculofacial Plastic, Reconstructive Surgery and Orbital Oncology Service at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford;

Prem Subramanian, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Neurosurgery, University of Colorado School of Medicine; and

Shoaib Ugradar, MD, Department of Orbital and Oculoplastic Surgery, private practice, Beverly Hills, California.

Patient Advisor

Christine Gustafson, Executive Director and CEO of the TED Community Organization, the only global 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to Thyroid Eye Disease.



About Thyroid Eye Disease

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is a vision-threatening autoimmune disease in which there is both inflammation and expansion of the tissues behind the eye, resulting in eye bulging, known as proptosis, and the subsequent inability to close the eyelids. Double vision, or diplopia, can occur, as well as the potential for compression of the optic nerve, which can lead to blindness. Thus, TED is a progressive, chronic inflammatory disease. More than 100,000 people in the United States are estimated to suffer from TED.

About Lonigutamab

Lonigutamab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) receptor and is delivered subcutaneously. Relative to standard of care, lonigutamab binds to a distinct epitope, which results in internalization of the receptor within minutes, and in preclinical binding and functional laboratory assays, it has been shown to be 75-fold more potent. The characteristics of lonigutamab that enable subcutaneous delivery also enable the potential for longer-term, convenient dosing, which can potentially improve depth and durability of clinical response.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN’s lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at www.acelyrin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding ACELYRIN’s ability to address unmet needs of patients, business plans and potential future benefits of our pipeline. These forward-looking statements are based on ACELYRIN’s current plans, objectives and projections, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause ACELYRIN’s actual results to materially diﬀer from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to ACELYRIN’s product candidates, the risk that future results could diﬀer materially and adversely from early clinical data, and other risks and uncertainties aﬀecting ACELYRIN including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in ACELYRIN’s current and future reports ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ACELYRIN undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

ACELYRIN Contacts: Tyler Marciniak Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs investors@acelyrin.com media@acelyrin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.