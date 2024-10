Sagimet Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at AASLD - The Liver Meeting® 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that Phase 2b data demonstrating the anti-fibrotic activity of its fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, denifanstat, and preclinical data demonstrating atherosclerosis improvement with FASN inhibitor treatment, will be highlighted in three presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) - The Liver Meeting® 2024, taking place November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California.



Details of accepted abstracts can be found below:

Oral Presentation :

Title: AI-based digital pathology shows that denifanstat improves multiple parameters of fibrosis and reduces progression to cirrhosis in MASH patients with F2/F3 fibrosis – results of the FASCINATE-2 study Session: MASLD and MASH - New Therapies Date/Time: Sunday, November 17 at 2:45pm PT Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall Presenting author: Mary Rinella, M.D., University of Chicago



Denifanstat, an oral FASN inhibitor, demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution and fibrosis improvement and decreased liver fat and biomarkers of inflammation and fibrosis in the Phase 2b study FASCINATE-2. AI digital pathology results confirm denifanstat’s reduction of liver fibrosis and steatosis in MASH shown in the FASCINATE-2 study.

Poster Presentations :

Title: Fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor reduces atherosclerosis development in diet-induced dyslipidaemia LDL receptor knockout mice with MASH Session: MASLD/MASH - Experimental: Basic Date: Friday, November 15 Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall Presenting author: Wen-Wei Tsai, Ph.D., Sagimet Biosciences



In a mouse model of dyslipidaemia and MASH, FASN inhibition by denifanstat not only reduced circulating cholesterol, but also decreased the development of atherosclerosis and improved liver histology. These results suggest that denifanstat, once approved, could potentially offer benefits in both cardiovascular and liver health benefits to patients and support its future clinical evaluation for long term outcomes in MASH patients.

Title: Denifanstat significantly improves liver fibrosis in difficult-to-treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients. Results from conventional and AI-based pathology from the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2, a 52-week randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial of fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor denifanstat, in F2/F3 MASH Session: MASLD/MASH - Therapeutics: New Agents Date: Sunday, November 17 Location:

Presenting author: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall

Rohit Loomba, M.D., M.H.Sc., University of California San Diego



Denifanstat’s impact on fibrosis in the overall Phase 2b study population as well as in difficult-to-treat subsets was evaluated by conventional histopathology and second harmonic generation AI-based digital pathology. Denifanstat demonstrated statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of MASH, including 2-stage fibrosis improvement in difficult-to-treat MASH.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of MASH. FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

About MASH

MASH is a progressive and severe liver disease which is estimated to impact more than 115 million people worldwide, for which there is only one recently approved treatment in the United States and no currently approved treatments in Europe. In 2023, global liver disease medical societies and patient groups formalized the decision to rename non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to MASH. Additionally, an overarching term, steatotic liver disease (SLD), was established to capture multiple types of liver diseases associated with fat buildup in the liver. The goal of the name change was to establish an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name and diagnosis.

