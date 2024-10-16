Results of construction sector survey and architectural & engineering consultancy services survey for 2023

MACAU, October 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 4,482 establishments were operating in the Construction Sector in 2023, an increase of 270 year-on-year. Among them, 1,193 were engaged in construction projects with permits as main contractor or first-level sub-contractor and 3,289 were engaged in simple renovation projects. Total number of persons engaged rose by 1,806 year-on-year to 48,361.

Receipts of the Construction Sector grew by 7.7% year-on-year to MOP52.71 billion in 2023; of which, Receipts from Construction Works Performed (MOP52.12 billion) climbed by 9.5% due to an increase in receipts from public construction projects. Expenditure of the sector amounted to MOP48.59 billion, up by 10% year-on-year. As the growth in expenditure was larger than that in receipts, Gross Surplus of the sector reduced by 13.7% to MOP4.12 billion. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy edged up by 0.4% to MOP14.43 billion.

Receipts of the establishments engaged in construction projects with permits swelled by 7.4% year-on-year to MOP48.26 billion in 2023, accounting for 91.6% of Receipts of the Construction Sector. Expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP44.39 billion, up by 9.6% year-on-year. Gross Surplus dipped by 12.6% to MOP3.87 billion.

Analysed by type of construction project, Receipts from Construction Works Performed in the public sector grew by 18.5% year-on-year to MOP32.06 billion, of which receipts from construction of new public housing projects (MOP12.66 billion) and offices (MOP1.46 billion) surged by 199.8% and 577.8% respectively. Besides, receipts from construction of public infrastructure including light rapid transit and bridges rose by 16.8% to MOP11.37 billion, while receipts from medical & health projects declined by 77.9% to MOP2.25 billion. Meanwhile, Receipts from Construction Works Performed in the private sector decreased by 5.4% year-on-year to MOP15.69 billion, with receipts from construction of hotels & entertainment facilities (MOP11.8 billion) and new private residential buildings (MOP1.47 billion) falling by 3.1% and 9.5% respectively.

According to the results of the Survey on Architectural and Engineering Consultancy Services conducted during the same period, number of establishments engaged in architectural and engineering consultancy services decreased by 6 year-on-year to 305 in 2023, whereas the number of persons engaged dropped by 99 to 2,534. Receipts of these establishments increased by 2.1% year-on-year to MOP2.32 billion, with receipts from Architectural Design & Drafting Services (MOP843 million) rising by 27.6%; by contrast, receipts from Project Management & Monitoring Services (MOP811 million) fell by 3.2%. Meanwhile, these establishments recorded MOP1.82 billion in Expenditure, down by 1.2%. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of these establishments went up by 16.5% and 1.5% year-on-year to MOP492 million and MOP1.33 billion respectively.