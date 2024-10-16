Submit Release
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12th to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care.


