Context Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engagers for solid tumors, today announced a poster regarding the Company’s clinical asset, CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 bispecific antibody will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, being held November 8–10, 2024 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.



Presentation Details:

Title: Determination of first in human dose of the T cell-redirecting bispecific antibody CTIM-76 targeting Claudin 6 Authors: Kelly Byrnes-Blake, Ed Calamai, Stanley Roberts, Eric Butz Abstract Number: 1288 Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 9:00a.m. CDT Location: Exhibit Halls AB

For more information and to view the abstract, visit the SITC 39th Annual Meeting website.

About CTIM-76

CTIM-76 is a CLDN6 x CD3 T cell engaging bispecific antibody. CLDN6 is enriched in a wide range of solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, lung, gastric, and testicular. Preclinical research suggests the potential for convenient dosing with low immunogenicity risk and scalable manufacturing to address the significant number of patients who are potentially eligible for CTIM-76 therapy.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 bispecific antibody, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 bispecific antibody, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 bispecific antibody. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

