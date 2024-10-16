Nobel Extends Private Placement Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTCQB: NBTRF) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) announces that it has extended the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of up to 24,000,000 Units at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering is now expected to close on or before November 15, 2024.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the completion of the Offering. Securities issued under the Offering are expected to carry a holder period of 4 months and one day from the date of issue as may be required under applicable securities laws. The closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vchen@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company’s ability to identify and acquire new projects and restart its business and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

