The Devon Group Launches the Clear Communicator Awards to Celebrate Excellence in HR Tech Marketing

Inaugural Program Will Recognize Marketing Campaigns, Event Strategies and Brand Awareness Initiatives

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group today announced the launch of the Clear Communicator Awards, a brand-new program dedicated to recognizing the outstanding efforts of HR Tech marketing teams. In a market saturated with innovative solutions, these awards aim to celebrate the creativity, strategic vision and execution of marketing professionals who elevate their brands and create meaningful connections with their audiences.



The Clear Communicator Awards offer multiple accolades, including awards for exceptional marketing campaigns, successful events and impactful brand awareness initiatives. Open to companies, agencies, organizations and individuals involved in the promotion of HR Technology solutions, the program provides an equal opportunity for all entrants, with judging conducted by a panel of respected industry experts. This year’s judging panel features Alicia Knoop, Vice President, Speaker Bureau and Awards at The Devon Group; Sara Heald, DMCP, owner of the corporate event planning firm, Sara in the City; Ryan Leary, Editor, Analyst, and Host at WRKdefined Podcast Network; and George LaRocque, founder and Principal Analyst at WorkTech, the leading source of market intelligence and strategic advice for the work tech industry.

“HR Tech marketers are unsung heroes who drive brand recognition and shape how companies are perceived in an increasingly competitive space,” said Alicia Knoop. “Their ability to communicate complex solutions in simple, compelling ways helps companies thrive and build lasting customer relationships. Given The Devon Group’s deep industry expertise, we wanted to create an opportunity to honor the hardworking HR Tech marketing teams working to cut through the noise in an increasingly busy space.”

Ryan Leary added, “As someone who's spent years marketing in the HR and TA markets, I know how vital it is to stand out in a crowded field. The Clear Communicator Awards give these hardworking teams the recognition they deserve, celebrating their creativity and tenacity in making their brands known. Differentiation isn’t just important in HR Tech—it’s essential for long-term success.”

Open now, submissions for the Clear Communicator Awards are due by Wednesday, November 20, 2024, with notifications to award recipients expected on or about Wednesday, December 11, 2024. To start the submission process, visit the Clear Communicator Awards Submission Form. For additional information, please contact info@devonpr.com.

