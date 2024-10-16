Cartier cuts a broad high-grade gold system at East Cadillac; with 14.7 g/t Au over 4.3 m within 20.6 m grading 5.2 g/t Au





VAL-D’OR, Québec, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier" or the "Company") reports high-grade gold results from drilling exploration at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.



The 28,000-m (174 drill holes) drilling exploration program continue to deliver high-grade gold results on the East Cadillac property ( FIGURE ).

Multiple high-grade gold intersections over considerable thickness , near surface, form a new gold system at North Contact Sector ( Tables 1 and 2 below ): 14.7 g/t Au over 4.3 m included within 5.2 g/t Au over 20.6 m

6.3 g/t Au over 4.0 m included within 3.0 g/t Au over 15.0 m 5.7 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 15.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Two drill rigs continue to explore high-grade gold targets along the regional Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault Zone.



“The results at North Contact are impressive and in the continuity of VG9, VG10 and East Bateman high-grade gold discoveries. This new gold-bearing trend provides us various options generating numerous exploration opportunities to discover one or more gold systems that range from high to moderate gold grade” commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Table 1: Details of the new high-grade gold results of the North Contact Sector

(m) CH24-173 335569/5320090/364 167/-76 149.3 150.3 40.4 1.0 Included within 146.0 150.3 14.7 4.3 Included within 145.0 155.5 7.2 10.5 Included within 134.9 155.5 5.2 20.6 CH24-177 335670/5320160/363 187/-68 231.0 233.0 9.1 2.0 Included within 229.0 233.0 6.3 4.0 Included within 225.0 240.0 3.0 15.0 CH24-176 170/-56 191.0 192.0 15.0 1.0 Included within 191.0 195.0 5.7 4.0

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 65 to 90% of the reported lengths.

Table 2: Details of the highest historical drill results of the North Contact Sector

(m) ECG-18-072 335601/5320161/364 195/-55 198.3 200.3 6.9 2.0 Included within 197.5 202.3 4.7 4.8

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 85% of the reported lengths.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada. The Company’s projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project which consists of the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

Broad high-grade gold system at East Cadillac - North Contact Zone Cartier cuts a broad high-grade gold system at East Cadillac - North Contact Zone

