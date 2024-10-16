ShorePoint Named a Cyber50 GovCon Honoree for Second Year Running

Esteemed recognition further solidifies the company’s position as a federal cybersecurity leader

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, today announced that it has been selected as a Cyber50 Awards GovCon honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council for the second consecutive year. The prestigious Cyber50 Awards highlight the region’s top executives, cybersecurity companies, and government contractors that are known for redefining excellence in the cyber industry and blazing new trails.



“As the cybersecurity threat landscape evolves rapidly, federal agencies are driven to constantly innovate and stay one step ahead of adversaries at all times. Successfully executing their mission is our purpose,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. “It’s an unmatched feeling of pride to be named as a Cyber50 honoree alongside so many other organizations doing mission-critical work for our national security. We want to thank our incredible team for the advanced work they do every day in support of our federal customers.”

This accolade is the latest in a series of ShorePoint’s industry award wins in 2024, following its recent inclusion on the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company has also received honors for innovation, growth, leadership, and overall cybersecurity excellence by the NOVA Chamber’s Government Contractor of the Year Award, Washington Technology’s Fast 50 list, the Inc. 5000 and the NVTC Tech100, to name a few.

The full list of Cyber50 Award Honorees can be found here.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of ShorePoint

jbosc@boscobel.com

301-717-9529

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.