MADD Canada and MPI Deliver Sober Driving Message to Manitoba Students

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are teaming up to educate students in Manitoba about the risks and consequences of impaired driving through a new School Program.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of its sponsors, MADD Canada delivers life-saving and sober messages to students in Grades 7-12. These educational one-hour presentations reach thousands of students across the country and aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations equip youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Our youth are the next generation of drivers, and we want to provide them with the tools and education they need to make safe choices on the road,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, who lost her mother Beryl in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “By showing the consequences of one bad decision, we are pushing our youth to take a stand and be the generation that says ‘enough is enough’. We are grateful to our provincial sponsor MPI for funding 118 presentations this year.”

This year, the presentations include a fictionalized video narrative entitled One Last Dance which showcases the consequences of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. The presentations also include an interactive quiz, offering a more immersive experience for students. Following this, real-life stories from victims and survivors of impaired driving are shared. The presentations conclude with tools to help keep students safe from impaired driving.

“MPI data shows that impaired driving was a factor in one in five deaths of our youngest drivers on Manitoba roads in 2023,” said MPI’s Chief Customer and Product Officer Maria Campos. “This stark statistic is the reason MPI is committed to partnering with MADD Canada on this impactful program that helps teens learn how to make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel.”

The program’s provincial launch will be held today at Elmwood High School in Winnipeg where students will attend a special screening.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

For a complete list of our School Program sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, please visit: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About Manitoba Public Insurance

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance, registration and licensing services to Manitobans. MPI contributes to safer roads across the province through community outreach programming as well as educational awareness campaigns designed to help all Manitobans make the right decisions behind the wheel.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

Kristy Rydz, Manager, Communications, MPI, krydz@mpi.mb.ca

