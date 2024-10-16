ICPO Foundation funded global “Radiopharmaceutical Trial Finder” developed by WARMTH and Ancora.ai

This pioneering global trial finder tool powered by AI will be presented at the EANM Congress 2024 in Hamburg from Oct 20-22, 2024

October 16, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany and Zurich, Switzerland. Radiopharmaceuticals, a rapidly growing medical field, are revolutionizing patient care by offering innovative and precise diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Despite their immense potential, keeping up with the ever-evolving landscape of radiopharmaceutical research can be challenging due to the rapid pace of advancements and the complexity of the underlying scientific concepts. To address these challenges, WARMTH (World Association of Radiopharmaceutical and Molecular Therapy) and Ancora.ai with grant funding from the ICPO Foundation, collaborated to develop a novel, AI-powered global platform for radiopharmaceutical trials. The launch of the “Radiopharmaceutical Trial Finder” will be presented with a live demo at the prestigious European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Congress 2024 at ICPO booth S33 in Hall H, from Oct. 20-22, 2024.

The trial finder tool combines Ancora.ai’s advanced technology for clinical trial data processing with scientific input from WARMTH, ICPO Foundation, and top radiopharmaceutical scientific experts from across the world. Within minutes, patients and their clinicians can find relevant radiopharmaceutical trials for their specific situation. Additionally, researchers and practitioners can easily follow the current landscape of trials while also following emerging research trends to identify opportunities for global collaboration. By bringing together patients, clinicians and researchers, this pioneering platform fosters scientific collaboration and accelerates research to bring innovative treatments faster to market.

The radiopharmaceutical trial finder offers global trial exploration across key clinical trial registries. Real-time trial information is sourced from www.clinicaltrials.gov, ISRCTN, SAKK, and ANZCTR trial registries with more to come. Advanced AI powered search functionality enables patients, clinicians and researchers to explore radiopharmaceutical clinical trials within an indication, by radionuclide, target, radiation type, and more. The radiopharmaceutical trial finder connects users with a comprehensive database of clinical trials across international borders, enabling patients to find relevant clinical trials and fostering collaboration between researchers.

The entire team is grateful to the platform’s scientific advisors and their contributions to the pioneer platform’s development, in particular: Dr. Cathy Cutler, Dr. Andrew Scott, Dr. Ken Herrmann, Dr. Michael Hofman, Dr. Kalevi Kairemo, Dr. Elcin Zan, Dr. Masha Maharaj and Bonnie Clarke.

Josh Mailman, Executive Board Member of WARMTH, stated: “Having such a platform will be transformative for clinical trials, as it not only increases accessibility for patients but also fosters greater collaboration across borders.”

Danielle Ralic, CEO of Ancora.ai, is delighted about the innovative project: “This tool represents a significant step forward for the radiopharmaceutical community. Our goal is to remove barriers in trial discovery and accelerate the pace of innovation in this critical field.”

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about this highly valuable patient-centric initiative supported by an ICPO grant: “A significant breakthrough has been achieved offering new hope to cancer patients around the globe. This collaboration between patients, leading international clinicians, researchers and the ICPO Community has resulted in a powerful tool that opens the door for patients to increase their awareness and access life-saving clinical trials. We are proud that the ICPO grant has made this possible.”

Patients, clinicians and researchers from all origins are encouraged to explore the “Radiopharmaceutical Trial Finder”. This global, AI-powered clinical trial finder tool will simplify access to radiopharmaceutical trials, thereby enabling stronger connections between patients, clinical centers and researchers to ultimately improve outcomes and advance innovative radiopharmaceutical treatments on a global scale.

About WARMTH

The "World Association of Radiopharmaceutical and Molecular Therapy" (WARMTH) extends its activities throughout the world. WARMTH is the only worldwide organization founded to promote the use of radionuclide molecular therapy, and of the relatively novel paradigm of ‘Theragnostics’. WARMTH is a voluntary non-profit organization of individuals specifically associated for the purposes, and for using the means, to achieve the following research and educational objectives: (1) Advance science and education of therapeutic nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical therapy including dosimetry, treatment evaluation, radiation physics, radiation biology and radiation protection for the benefit of public health and humanity. (2) Work towards worldwide access to radionuclide therapy by harmonizing good practice. (3) Educating nuclear medicine professionals in the use of radionuclide therapies and to facilitate research in this area.

Media contact WARMTH – Wordl Association of Radiopharmaceuticals and Molecular Therapy

Josh Mailman

E-mail: josh@nextobject.com

Website: www.warmth.org

About Ancora.ai

Ancora.ai’s mission is to improve access to clinical trials so that all patients have the opportunity to participate in and access these treatments. Ancora.ai is committed to reducing the barriers in finding clinical trials with its free to use, digital clinical trial discovery platform built in partnership with patients and scientific experts. The patient-first, AI-driven platform enables patients and clinicians to find relevant clinical trials in minutes, instead of days. The platform was demonstrated to be more useful in finding trials, easier to understand and more actionable in a study presented at ASCO GI 2021 and subsequently published in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. Ancora.ai is an award-winning global trial finder tool that has been deployed to patient organizations and healthcare practitioners across the globe. For further information, please visit www.ancora.ai .

Media Contact Ancora.at

Danielle Ralic, CEO Ancora.ai

Email: info@ancora.ai

Tel.: +17815583152

Website: www.ancora.ai

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

Media contact ICPO Foundation

Susanne Simon

Head of Communication & Community

Email: susanne.simon@icpo.foundation

Phone: + 49 172 8666093

www.icpo.foundation

Attachment

Radiopharamaceutical Trial Finder Radiopharamaceutical Trial Finder developed by Ancora and WARMTH with a grant of the ICPO Foundation

