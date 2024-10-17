Combined Heat And Power Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Combined Heat And Power Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The combined heat and power market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.44 billion in 2023 to $29.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency goals, industrial cogeneration, environmental regulations, increased combined cooling, heating, and power (cchp) applications, district heating and cooling projects, waste heat recovery, decentralization of energy generation, increased awareness of chp benefits.

The combined heat and power global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to low-carbon energy systems, smart grid integration, resilience planning in critical infrastructure, urbanization and district energy networks, biogas and biomass chp projects, support for micro-chp in residential settings. Major trends in the forecast period include energy-as-a-service (eaas) models, market consolidation and partnerships, remote monitoring and control, technological advancements, grid resilience and reliability, collaboration between utilities and chp providers, advancements in fuel cell chp systems.

The growing adoption of biomass power is driving the growth of the market. Biomass power refers to the energy generated or produced by living or once-living organisms such as plants, in which energy from these organisms can be burned to create heat or converted into electricity. Biomass is used in combined heat and power (CHP) systems to produce energy through the biomass gasification process, as well as in the development of micro-CHPs and hydrogen energy systems by combining biomass gasification to use biomass feedstock to produce fuel cells.

Key players in the combined heat and power market include General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement S.A., Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, 2G Energy AG, Capstone Green Energy Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Dalkia Aegis EDF Group LLC, Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, Centrica PLC, Cummins Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., The Viessmann Group, Kohler Co., Elite Energy Systems LLC, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Centrax Gas Turbines, ABB Limited, Tecogen Inc., Aegis Energy Services Inc., Curtis Engine & Equipment Co. Inc., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, ClearEdge Power Inc., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Plug Power Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation, ITM Power plc, AFC Energy plc.

Major companies operating in the combined heat and power market are innovating new technological solutions such as Bloom Energy Server to increase their profitability in the market. The Bloom Energy Server is a fuel cell power generation system.

1) By Fuel: Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass, Other Fuel

2) By Technology: Combined Cycle, Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Other Technologies

3) By Capacity: Up To 10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, Above 300 MW

4) By End-Use: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Utilities, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Combined Heat And Power Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the combined heat and power market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global combined heat and power (CHP) market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the combined heat and power market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Combined heat and power (CHP) refer to the power generation method that uses the cogeneration technique for the simultaneous production of useful thermal energy (heating and/or cooling) and mechanical power or electricity from a single source of energy.

