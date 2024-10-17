Coiled Tubing Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.2 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.4%

Coiled Tubing Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coiled tubing services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.78 billion in 2023 to $5.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oil and gas exploration and production, cost-effective well interventions, efficiency in workover operations, rise in unconventional resource extraction, maintenance of aging wells, reservoir monitoring and data acquisition.

The coiled tubing services global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing deepwater exploration, growing demand for well stimulation, demand for real-time monitoring, focus on environmental sustainability, increasing demand in emerging markets, expansion of offshore exploration. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in technology, global expansion of coiled tubing services, shift towards integrated service offerings, remote operations and automation, market consolidation and mergers, demand for high-performance materials.

Increasing investments in exploration and production (E&P) activities are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Exploration and production activities refer to the process of looking for oil and natural gas deposits and taking measures to extract these resources from the earth for commercial sale. In exploratory drilling, well-coiled tubing is employed to conduct a drill stem test (DST) and stimulate a zone of interest, as it is a more cost-effective and traditional approach.

Key players in the coiled tubing services market include Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton Company, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Cudd Energy Services, Archer Well Company Inc., C&J Energy Services Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Weatherford International plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Altus Intervention Limited, BJ Energy Solutions, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Key Energy Services Inc., Essential Energy Services Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Sanjel Corporation, Trican Well Service Ltd., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., RPC Inc., Precision Drilling Corporation, Nine Energy Service Inc., Basic Energy Services Inc., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., Keane Group Inc., Xtreme Drilling Corp., Canyon Services Group Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Antech UK Ltd., Conquest Completion Services LLC.

Technology innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the coiled tubing services market are advancing toward next-generation automation technology to gain a competitive edge in the market.

1) By Service Type: Well Intervention, Drilling

2) By Operations Type: Circulation, Pumping, Logging, Perforation

3) By Application Type: Onshore, Offshore

North America was the largest region in the coiled tubing services market in 2023. The regions covered in the coiled tubing services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Coiled tubing services refer to the services used for completions, workovers, and well cleanout operations that enhance downhole access using large diameter pipe and provide a reliable conduit for operations. Coiled tubing is frequently utilized to run a casing patch in the well because it allows for a high degree of accuracy while placing the patch and gives the opportunity to set a precise amount of weight on the patch to secure it.

