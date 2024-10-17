Digital Radiography Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.34 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.0%

Digital Radiography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital radiography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.38 billion in 2023 to $8.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improvements in image quality, reduction in radiation exposure, efficiency in workflow, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, rise in chronic diseases, cost-effective long-term solution, increase in geriatric population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Radiography Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital radiography global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in portable dr systems, point-of-care imaging growth, hybrid imaging solutions, focus on pediatric imaging, expansion of veterinary imaging, personalized medicine trends, efforts for dose optimization. Major trends in the forecast period include transition from analog to digital imaging, advancements in detector technologies, rise of wireless and portable digital radiography systems, integration of artificial intelligence (ai), standardization and interoperability, rise of mobile x-ray units.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Radiography Market

The increase in digitization in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the digital radiography market going forward. Digitization refers to digital enablement, which is the process of converting information into digital format. Digitization in the healthcare sector provides various benefits such as access to real-time health information, collaborative studies and research, seamless doctor-patient coordination, and automated administrative tasks, as a result, increasing digitization increases the demand for the digital radiography.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Digital Radiography Market Trends?

Key players in the digital radiography market include Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health Inc., Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., North Star Imaging Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Bosello High Technology SRL, Detection Technology Oyj, COMET Group, Nikon Corporation, Hologic Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Esaote SpA, Mindray Medical International Limited, Analogic Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Planmeca Oy, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A., Agilent Technologies Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Digital Radiography Market Growth?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital radiography market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Digital Radiography Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Computed Radiography, Direct Radiography

2) By Equipment: Detectors, Sensors, Photoconductor, Retrofit Radiography System, Scintillator, Phosphor Imaging Plate (IP), Other Equipments

3) By Portability: Fixed, Mobile

4) By Application: Dentistry, Orthopedics, Oncology, General Surgery, Mammography, Pulmonary Imaging, Cardiology, Gynecology, Other Applications

5) By End Use Industry: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Medical Research Institutes, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Radiography Market

North America was the largest region in the digital radiography market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the digital radiography global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital radiography global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Radiography Market Definition

Digital radiography is a form of x-ray inspection that generates a digital radiographic image on a computer instantly. This method captures data during object examination using x-ray sensitive plates, which are then immediately transferred to a computer without the use of an intermediate cassette.

Digital Radiography Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global digital radiography market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Digital Radiography Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital radiography market size, digital radiography market drivers and trends, digital radiography market major players, digital radiography competitors' revenues, digital radiography market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The digital radiography global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

