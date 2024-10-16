Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue top Estimates | Eyes Robust Growth Rate Ahead

Cooling Fabrics Market Revenue

The rising demand for sportswear and protective gear, alongside the increasing popularity of cooling fabrics, is propelling the market forward.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A report by Allied Market Research titled " Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Synthetic and Natural), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, and Others), and Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027" reveals that the global cooling fabrics market, valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10659 Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Growth Drivers: The rising demand for sportswear and protective gear, alongside the increasing popularity of cooling fabrics, is propelling the market forward.- Restraints: The high cost of these products poses a challenge to market growth.- Opportunities: Growing demand for cooling fabrics in medical and defense applications presents significant growth opportunities in the coming years.Textile Type Segment:- Knitted Fabrics: Representing more than two-fifths of the market share in 2019, knitted fabrics dominate the cooling fabrics market. Their superior breathability and body-contouring properties are key factors driving demand. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership through 2027.- Woven Fabrics: Expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027, woven fabrics are gaining popularity due to their enhanced durability and physical and chemical properties.Application Segment:- Sports Apparel: In 2019, sports apparel accounted for over half of the market share. Cooling fabrics in sports apparel absorb body heat and sweat, offering a cooling effect to the wearer. This segment is anticipated to remain dominant through 2027.- Lifestyle Apparel: The lifestyle segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%, driven by innovations in fabric technology and collaborations between major players to enhance lifestyle-focused cooling fabric products.Regional Insights:- North America: Dominating the global cooling fabrics market in 2019, North America held more than two-fifths of the market share, driven by technological advancements, substantial R&D investments, and a diverse end-use application market.- Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the highest growth with a CAGR of 9.2%, the region's increasing consumer interest in fitness and health, coupled with government support, is driving market expansion.Leading Market Players:- Asahi Kasei Corporation- Coolcore LLC- Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.- Burlington- Hexarmor- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Polartec- Nilit- Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cooling-fabrics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.