Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,185 in the last 365 days.

Government Communications on media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of former Cabinet Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, DR Tito Mboweni

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the Special Official Funeral of the late former Cabinet and Reserve Bank Governor, Dr Tito Mboweni, to apply for accreditation.

Dr Mboweni has been accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2 which will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium, Tzaneen, Limpopo, at 10h00 on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

Members of the media who wish to cover the funeral are advised to submit their applications by completing the online registration form accessible via this link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za.  Applications will be accepted until 14h00 on Thursday, 17 October 2024.  

Collection of accreditation will commence and end on Friday, 18th October 2024. Full details will be communicated later.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the form in full and ensure that the details supplied are correct.

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Communications on media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of former Cabinet Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, DR Tito Mboweni

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more