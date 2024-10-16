Government Communications on media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of former Cabinet Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, DR Tito Mboweni

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the Special Official Funeral of the late former Cabinet and Reserve Bank Governor, Dr Tito Mboweni, to apply for accreditation.

Dr Mboweni has been accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2 which will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium, Tzaneen, Limpopo, at 10h00 on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

Members of the media who wish to cover the funeral are advised to submit their applications by completing the online registration form accessible via this link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za. Applications will be accepted until 14h00 on Thursday, 17 October 2024.

Collection of accreditation will commence and end on Friday, 18th October 2024. Full details will be communicated later.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the form in full and ensure that the details supplied are correct.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147