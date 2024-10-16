Human Settlements warns of relentless housing scams on social media

The Department of Human Settlements (DHS) warns the public to be vigilant of relentless housing scams on social media platforms.

Scammers falsely claim to be department employees and offer assistance with government-subsidized housing applications, targeting unsuspecting citizens and offering RDP houses around the country at a staggering cost of R100,000.

To qualify for a fully subsidized government house, applicants must meet specific criteria, including being a South African citizen, a first-time homeowner, and having a combined household income of less than R3,500 per month.

The Department emphasises that applications for RDP/BNG houses can only be processed through the Provincial Departments of Human Settlements and municipalities, and no organization is mandated to facilitate this on behalf of the government.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution and report suspicious social media accounts to the department or municipalities immediately.

To verify authenticity and avoid potential scams, citizens can contact the National Department of Human Settlements directly at 0800 146 873 or via email at info@dhs.gov.za, or visit their local municipal offices.

The Department remains committed to providing safe and affordable housing opportunities to qualifying South Africans and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities."

For media Enquiries, contact:

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

E-mail: Terrence.manase@dhs.gov.za

Nozipho Zulu

DHS Head of Communications

Cell: 078 457 9376

E-mail: Nozipho.zulu@dhs.gov.za