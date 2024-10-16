Metal Cutting Gas Market Growth Trends Analysis and Dynamic Demand, Forecast 2024 to 2031

Metal Cutting Gas Industry Growth

Rapid urbanization and population growth, especially in developing and developed economies, have spurred demand for construction projects.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The metal cutting gas market is set to grow significantly, according to Allied Market Research's report titled “Metal Cutting Gas Market By Gas Type (Acetylene, Propylene, Natural Gas, Propane, Others), By End Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Metal and Metal Fabrication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” The market, valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32257 Key Growth Drivers- Rising Urbanization and Population Growth: Rapid urbanization and population growth, especially in developing and developed economies, have spurred demand for construction projects where metal cutting gases play a crucial role in cutting, welding, and designing steel materials.- Expanding Industrial Applications: The rising demand for metal processing in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication is expected to present significant opportunities for market expansion.- Technological Constraints: Despite its growth potential, the market faces challenges due to the lack of skilled labor and the adoption of advanced metal-cutting technologies that reduce the need for conventional gas applications.Market Segmentation HighlightsGas Type: The acetylene segment dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. Known for producing the hottest flame among industrial gases, acetylene is expected to maintain its leadership position with a CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.End-Use Industry: The metal and metal fabrication sector held the largest share (about one-third) of the market in 2021, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and the increasing use of prefabricated structures. The aerospace industry is projected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 4.6%.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific led the global metal cutting gas market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the total revenue. The region is expected to continue dominating, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Key to this growth is the increasing production capacities of manufacturers like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., which launched innovative products such as Indane NANOCUT, enhancing the efficiency of LPG for metal cutting.Leading Companies in the MarketProminent players in the market include:- Total Energies SE- Hornet Cutting Systems- Ador Welding Limited- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited- LEVSTAL- NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.- Haco- Brothers GasThese companies are expected to continue shaping the metal cutting gas industry through innovation and strategic expansion efforts.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-cutting-gas-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.