2024 Jingfang International Conference: Shared Utilization Worldwide

NANJING, China, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 Jingfang International Conference was recently held in Shenzhen, which was organized by Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine (NJUCM), the Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, and Jiangsu Association of Chinese Medicine. Jingfang, or Classical Herbal Formulas, has been used for nearly 2,000 years. It primarily refers to the prescriptions recorded in "Treatise on Febrile Caused by Cold (Shang Han Lun)", "Synopsis of Prescriptions of The Golden Chamber (Jin Kui Yao Lue)" by the renowned Chinese traditional medicine scientist Zhang Zhongjing in the Eastern Han Dynasty.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Qiao Xuebin, Secretary of the NJUCM Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. He introduced that Ye Juquan, the founding Vice President of NJUCM, was the first traditional Chinese medicine scientist to put forward the theory of "Fangzheng (formula indication)". Since then, many scholars specializing in the research and application of Jingfang have emerged from the university, including Song Airen, Fan Tiantu, and Zhang Gucai. Alumni such as Academician Wu Yiling and Academician Tong Xiaolin are also renowned experts in applying Jingfang. Today NJUCM people led by Professor Huang Huang, a nationally recognized traditional Chinese medicine expert, remain committed to the mission of "returning formulas to people, preserving formulas with people and applying formulas to benefit people" -- a dedication that has endured for decades. The conference is part of a series of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of NJUCM. In 2016, NJUCM took the lead globally in establishing the International School of Jingfang.

The Jingfang International Conference was first launched by Professor Huang Huang, Dean of the International Jingfang School at NJUCM, in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2015. So far, it has been the sixth session. The theme of this year's meeting is "Inheritance, Development and Shared Utilization of Jingfang", and 21 scholars from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, as well as 84 renowned scholars from China have been invited to deliver keynote addresses and lectures.

In the opening ceremony, Huang Huang signed the cooperation agreements of the French branch and the Portuguese Branch of International School of Jingfang with Marc Freard and Salustino Zaldivar Won, respectively. The appointment ceremony for visiting professors at the International School of Jingfang was also held.

In addition to the new branches, the International School of Jingfang has already established branches in Switzerland, Canada, California (USA), and Singapore, as well as more than a dozen teaching sites for Jingfang overseas. The rapid development of Jingfang enables more countries to reap the benefits of the development of traditional Chinese medicine, making Jingfang a bridge for civilization exchanges between China and other countries, and an important force in safeguarding the health of people worldwide.

Source: Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine

Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.