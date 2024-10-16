Craft Glue Market Expand at a Noteworthy CAGR of 4.5%, Reaching US$ 6,471.3 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Craft Glue poised for significant market share gain, States Fact.MR

Rockville, MD , Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Craft Glue Marke t is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,167.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



The craft glue market is significantly growing due to increased interest in do-it-yourself projects among both young and old, and many other art-related crafts. Products in highest demand within the crafting arena include liquid adhesives, glue sticks, spray adhesives, and those more specialized for wood, fabric, and paper. Social media has helped foster the interest in crafting as many influential figures and artisan enthusiasts tend to show their projects and techniques through these online platforms. This would, therefore, translate into a growing demand for better craft adhesives, which have strong bonding characteristics and are easy to apply.

The craft glue market is characterized by an innovative spirit, with manufacturers ceaselessly working on new formulas that underline safety, non-toxicity, and compatibility with the environment.

Water-based and solvent-free adhesives have gained traction, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and parents seeking safe products for children. The distribution channels for craft adhesive include physical stores, specialty craft shops, and e-commerce, whereby the consumer has easy access and a wide variety of options to choose from. Additionally, the market is also witnessing growth in the education sector, as crafting activities are part of educational programs for enhancing creativity and fine motor skills among students.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global craft glue market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 6,471.3 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 2,304.2 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 7 % in 2024

in 2024 PVA glue under product type segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 751.7 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,401.1 million collectively

" The craft glue market is poised for continued expansion, driven by rising consumer interest in DIY crafts and sustainable products. Innovations in adhesive technology are enhancing product offerings, aligning with market trends toward eco-friendliness and safety. " says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Craft Glue Market:

3M Company; Henkel AG (Loctite); Franklin International (Titebond); DAP Products Inc.; Gorilla Glue Company; Elmer's Products, Inc.; Beacon Adhesives; Plaid Enterprises (Mod Podge); Faber-Castell; UHU; Araldite; E6000; Aleene's; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Key players in the craft glue market are 3M Company, Henkel AG (known for Loctite), Franklin International (Titebond), DAP Products Inc., Gorilla Glue Company, and Araldite. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Recent innovations include, Franklin International has expanded its manufacturing facilities with a new site in New Smyrna Beach, Florida in Apr 2021, in an attempt to better meet the production demand for water-based formulations of caulk and sealants that answer strategic growing demand in the market.

In Mar 2023, Henkel introduced Loctite® Super Glue Ultra Gel Control featuring a precision tip to apply with ease, ideal for a variety of surfaces including wood, metal, and ceramics.

In Jan 2024, Gorilla Glue introduced a new line of adhesives developed for crafts. A clear grip adhesive and a fast-drying glue stick would undoubtedly attract the growing do-it-yourself market.

Craft Glue Industry News:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Craft Glue market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (PVA glue, hot glue sticks, epoxy adhesives, super glue, spray adhesives, and other types (fabric glue, wood glue), formulation type (water-based, solvent-based, others (natural, non-toxic Etc.), packaging (bottles, tubes, sticks, spray cans, bulk containers), sales channel (offline, online) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Craft Glue Industry Research:

By Product Type :

PVA Glue

Hot Glue Sticks

Epoxy Adhesives

Super Glue

Spray Adhesives

Other Types (Fabric Glue, Wood Glue Etc.)

By Formulation :

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others (Natural, Non-toxic Etc.)

By Packaging :

Bottles

Tubes

Sticks

Spray cans

Bulk containers

By Sales Channel :

Offline Convenience Stores Retailers & Distributors Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online E-commerce Direct Sales



