Parsons Awarded $25M Contracts for Middle East Transportation Projects

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) announced today that the company has been awarded two contracts worth $25 million to perform design engineering for a Middle East transportation customer. With the same customer, Parsons has won more than $90 million in contract awards over the last 9 months.



Under these contracts, Parsons will lead the design engineering and construction supervision of transportation infrastructure enhancements. The scope includes the development of mobility solutions and their dedicated corridors, roadway capacity upgrades, and public transit initiatives on critical streets to improve urban mobility and reduce congestion. Parsons will also conduct a strategic study to assess a new corridor to alleviate traffic and optimize expressway traffic. Finally, Parsons will manage the planning and design to minimize disruption to existing traffic, while supporting the seamless integration of these improvements into the region’s transportation network.

“Projects like these demonstrate the evolving nature of transportation in the Middle East. I am proud that we are leveraging Parsons’ 80 years of global experience, combined with our local knowledge to create bespoke solutions for our transportation clients’ needs that are transforming regional mobility,’’ said Pierre Santoni, President of Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons. ‘‘As demand rises for sustainable modes of transportation, Parsons is committed to working with its clients to imagine the future of transportation with safe, secure, connected and sustainable solutions.”

These projects enhance transportation infrastructure and underscore Parsons' commitment to deliver innovative solutions. With advanced design practices that are environmentally conscious, Parsons is creating mobility solutions that alleviate congestion and promote alternative, eco-friendly modes of transport. Parsons’ focus on sustainability, through rigorous Environmental Impact Assessments and the development of pedestrian-friendly features, aligns with the region's vision for a greener future.

These wins are part of a broader strategic focus of the Gulf member states including Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Vision 2030, Oman Vision 2040, and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Parsons is proud to be a trusted partner for more than 65 years and will help deliver their vision of digitally-transformed infrastructure.

With a regional team of more than 6,500 employees, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across urban and destination development, transport infrastructure and smart mobility, industrial and commercial development, asset management, sustainability, and resilience in the region.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

