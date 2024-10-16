MADD Canada Brings New School Program to Newfoundland and Labrador Students

BAY ROBERTS, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is proud to announce the provincial launch of its 2024-2025 School Program which educates youth about the risks and consequences of impaired driving.



MADD Canada’s School Program One Last Dance will be delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador students in Grades 7-12, with Provincial Sponsor Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) supporting the delivery of 20 presentations this year. These educational one-hour presentations aim to prevent impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations provide youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

Media are welcome to attend the special screening. Interviews with special guests, students and staff will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Friday, October 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. Location: Ascension Collegiate, 32 Main Highway, Bay Roberts, NL A0A 1G0 Special Guests: Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada MADD Newfoundland and Labrador Chapters Bruce Keating, President & CEO, NLC Peter Murphy, Vice President of Marketing, Merchandising, Corporate Responsibility and Communications, NLC Jared Remedios, Corporate Responsibility and Communications Specialist, NLC



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of partners such as NLC, MADD Canada’s educational presentations empower young people to make responsible decisions, helping to prevent tragedies and making our roads safer for everyone.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, please visit: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.