VedTechBio® Launches RxAgentAI™ – an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform, catering to the decision making and strategic needs of stakeholders in the life sciences industry AND VedTechBio® Announces a Drug Discovery Collaboration with …

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd. (VedTechBio), a pioneering Biopharma-Technology enterprise committed to enhancing human well-being and enriching quality of life by expediting drug discovery and development, today announced the launch of RxAgentAI, its AI- and ML-driven technology platform.

VedTechBio is using RxAgentAI in advancing the industry norm of AI utility by training and fine-tuning models to align with the bespoke needs of its bio-pharma partners to enhance precision in decision-making processes. RxAgentAI offers a tailored suite of products – Biology Agent, Chemistry Agent and Clinical Agent, which address complex questions, generate relevant insights to accelerate innovation across the value chain.

“As organizations increasingly adopt upcoming technologies, we are confident that RxAgentAI and its suite of products will provide robust insights to enable precise decision-making across organizations that are embracing AI-powered actionable outcomes,” said Sudhir Nagarajan, Managing Director of VedTechBio.

VedTechBio also announced a research collaboration with RenaissThera Pvt. Ltd. (RenaissThera), a biotech company developing novel drugs for metabolic diseases such as Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. RenaissThera will use dedicated research teams from VedTechBio and the RxAgentAI platform to design, test and develop novel small molecular drugs to treat these important diseases. “VedTechBio’s proficiency in designing novel small molecular drugs (NCEs) using Generative AI and computational/structural approaches, combined with their ability to design in vitro and in vivo experimental approaches to test these NCEs, gives us speed, efficiency and increased chance of success in our drug discovery efforts,” said Dr. Ramkesh Meena, CEO of RenaissThera.

About VedTechBio

VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd., based in Bengaluru, India, is a pioneering Biopharma-Technology enterprise committed to enhancing human well-being and enriching quality of life by expediting drug discovery and development. We are drug hunters and disease detectives working with the healthcare industry stakeholders at large to develop and implement solutions to end patient suffering. VedTechBio provides end to end drug discovery & development and portfolio strategy solutions aiming to bridge the gap between technological achievements, scientific discoveries, and practical applications by translating such advances into tangible solutions that positively impact patient lives. We have a proven track record of leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for drug discovery and development. For more information, please visit www.vedtechbio.com

About RenaissThera

RenaissThera Pvt. Ltd., based in Bengaluru, India is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing affordable, novel small-molecule targeted therapies leveraging AI platforms. Our goal is to innovate for underserved populations and bridge the gaps in novel therapy access worldwide. We focus on high-unmet-need areas of prevalent diseases in key therapy areas such a Cardio-metabolic including diabetes and obesity indications. Leveraging our Innovation Platform powered by GenAI tools, we identify small-molecule therapies for proven pathways, ensuring cutting-edge solutions for patients. With a leadership team and scientific advisory board boasting extensive experience in global pharmaceutical product development, RenaissThera is committed to bringing innovative treatments to those in need around the world. For more information visit www.renaissthera.com

