Fabric Glue Market Overview, Demand, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2031

Fabric Glue Market Overview

The permanent fabric glue segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fabric glue market , as reported by Allied Market Research, was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $19.9 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of key investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers, opportunities, market size, competitive landscape, and emerging trends, making it an essential resource for industry leaders, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in shaping future strategies and strengthening their market position.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17435 Report Highlights- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size in 2021: $10.3 Billion- Market Size in 2031: $19.9 Billion- CAGR: 6.8%- Number of Pages: 270- Segments Analyzed: Type, End-use Industry, Region- Key Market Drivers and OpportunitiesDrivers:- Rapid infrastructural development- Increasing consumer demand in the automotive sectorOpportunities:- Growing demand for fabric glue in both woven and non-woven disposable productsChallengesRestraint:- Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of fabric glue among consumers.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Type:- The temporary fabric glue segment accounted for nearly 60% of the market revenue in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant through 2031.- The permanent fabric glue segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.By End-use Industry:- The industrial segment captured about one-third of the market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2031.- The automotive segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.3%.By Region:- The Asia-Pacific region generated over 40% of the market revenue in 2021 and is predicted to maintain the largest share by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%.- Other regions analyzed include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Key Market PlayersNotable players in the global fabric glue market include:- Beacon Adhesives Inc.- Cattie Adhesives- Duncan Enterprises Company- Tear Mender- Frameware LLC- Gutermann GmbH- Arkema- H.B. Fuller Company- Henkel-Nanpao Resins Chemical Group- Permatex Canada Inc.- Pidilite Industries Ltd.- Odif USA- Prestige Coating Limited- Prym Consumer USA Inc.These companies employ strategies like partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to enhance their market presence. The report provides insights into their business performance, product portfolios, and recent developments.This analysis serves as a strategic tool for businesses aiming to optimize their market footprint in the growing fabric glue industry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fabric-glue-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.