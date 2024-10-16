ESA Selects Kepler to Lead Development of HydRON Optical Laser Network

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications, Inc. announced today that the European Space Agency (ESA) has selected the company as prime contractor to lead the development of the low Earth orbit segment (Element#1) of the High Throughput Optical Network (HydRON) program. The initial phase of the contract led by Kepler totals 36M EUR and will be supported by TESAT Spacecom and Airbus Space and Defence.



The HydRON-DS Element #1 project will leverage The Kepler Network to fulfill the program’s objectives to demonstrate a high capacity, low latency data transport system in low Earth orbit, and advanced space-based Internet traffic management. Establishing the program is critical as the demand for data transport in space rapidly increases.

“Kepler is proud to lead the HydRON Element#1 contract, collaborating with TESAT and Airbus to deliver a state-of-the-art optical constellation that will enable the development of terabit-per-second data relay in space,” said Mina Mitry, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Kepler. “This program is aligned with Kepler’s core mission to extend Internet connectivity to space and will improve secure access to space-generated data for all ESA member states.”

Under the agreement, Kepler is spearheading the effort, delivering expertise in spacecraft constellation design, manufacturing, networking, and operation, building on the technologies within its commercial space segment and existing ground segment. TESAT contributes expertise in space optical and network payload development, while Airbus provides access to optical ground stations, terrestrial networking elements, and operational and system engineering expertise for demonstrations with ESA missions.

“This collaboration with Kepler aligns with ESA’s strategic vision to develop cutting-edge optical solutions for ultra-fast and secure data exchange. By harnessing the expertise of Kepler, along with our partners TESAT and Airbus, HydRON Element#1 will play a crucial role in advancing Europe’s space capabilities and leadership in optical satellite communications technologies,” said Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications.

This contract award marks a significant milestone toward achieving ESA’s goal of delivering ‘fibre in the sky’ optical technology enabling Internet in space.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit www.Kepler.space

ABOUT KEPLER



Kepler Communications, Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

ABOUT TESAT

TESAT is a leading manufacturer of satellite equipment. The product range spans the smallest space-specific components to modules, entire assemblies or payloads for telecommunication, navigation, earth observation and science missions. In Backnang, Germany, more than 1,200 employees develop, assemble and test systems and equipment for satellite communications. TESAT is the technology leader for in-orbit-verified optical communication terminals for data transmission via laser and has a focus on commercial and institutional space programs. As the leading manufacturer in its field, the company helps to sustainably connect the world and make it a better place to live for everyone. Learn more about TESAT at www.tesat.de.

ABOUT AIRBUS

Airbus is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe, providing products, services and solutions for the commercial aircraft, helicopter, defence and space sectors. Drawing on over half a century of aerospace engineering expertise, Airbus products are defined by innovation. The company is developing the next generation of aircraft to be lighter, safer and more fuel-efficient, and to fly using alternative fuel sources.

From the commercial aircraft and helicopters that connect and unite people around the world to the military aircraft and satellites that protect citizens and countries, Airbus products enable modern and connected life.

ABOUT ESA’S OPTICAL AND QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS – SCYLIGHT PROGRAMME

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its Member States to conduct space programmes and activities. Part of ESA’s Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), the Optical and Quantum Communications – ScyLight programme focuses on advancing optical and quantum technologies to revolutionise satellite communications. ScyLight supports the research, development and utilisation of these technologies, for instance through the HydRON project for seamlessly integrating space assets into terrestrial communication networks. ESA is enabling future quantum communication networks with ultra-secure global connectivity by advancing space-based quantum key distribution and maturing technologies already available today.

Through supporting industry to develop and extend its manufacturing capabilities, ScyLight helps prepare European and Canadian industry stakeholders to seize related market opportunities.

Learn more at https://connectivity.esa.int/optical-and-quantum-communications

Media Contact:

Crystalyn Koch

Strategic Communications Manager

ckoch@kepler.space

