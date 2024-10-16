BPA Free Plastic Market Growth Trends Analysis Dynamic Demand and Future Scope by 2031

BPA Free Plastic Market Growth

The global market is driven by rising government investments in next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) and the automotive and defense sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report titled, “ BPA Free Plastic Market by Material (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, Others), by Application (Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031,” has been released by Allied Market Research. According to the report, the global BPA-free plastic market generated $187.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $299.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chains, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32213 Key Market Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesThe global market is driven by rising government investments in next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) and the automotive and defense sectors. Additionally, investments by key players in emerging markets further bolster growth. However, the easy availability of alternative products may hinder market expansion. Nonetheless, the increasing use of BPA-free plastic in personal care, consumer goods, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries presents significant growth opportunities in the years to come.Segment Insights- Material: The PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, making up nearly one-third of the global market. PET is extensively used in plastic bottle production due to its durability, clarity, light weight, and cost-effectiveness. It is projected to continue leading the market. However, the HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5%, driven by its suitability for use in various industries, including food production.- Application: The food and beverages segment dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market share. BPA-free plastics are preferred in this sector due to their flexibility, affordability, lightweight nature, and extended shelf life. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% through 2031, fueled by increasing demand for BPA-free packaging in food-related applications like kitchenware, containers, and flexible packaging.Regional Outlook- Asia-Pacific led the global BPA-free plastic market in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the total market. The region is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% by 2031. Factors such as rising consumption of BPA-free products in the personal care, healthcare, and food industries, along with lifestyle changes and increased demand for packaged food, are driving this growth. Moreover, the post-COVID-19 increase in demand for packaged food and the expansion of e-commerce in the region have further fueled the market.- Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Key Market PlayersLeading companies in the global BPA-free plastic market include:Altium PackagingAmcor plcConagra Brands, Inc.Eastman Chemical CompanyOrthex GroupPlastipak Packaging, Inc.PPG Industries, Inc.Taiyuan Lanlang Technology Industrial Corp.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Water Boy, Inc.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bpa-free-plastic-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.