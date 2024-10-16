USD 9.2 Billion Aerospace Robotics Market Value Cross by 2030 | Top Players such as - Universal Robots A/S, ABB

The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.

Aerospace Robotics Market - Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace robotics market was accounted for $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated global aerospace robotics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aerospace robotics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aerospace robotics across several countries in Asia, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (245 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152 Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including Cartesian and others.On the basis of technology, the traditional segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the collaborative segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The global aerospace robotics market report includesABBElectroimpact Inc.AV & RJH Robotics, Inc.Fanuc CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationKUKA AGUniversal Robots A/SOC RoboticsYaskawa Electric Corporation𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2152 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the aerospace robotics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing aerospace robotics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the aerospace robotics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global aerospace robotics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-rovers-market-A10285 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-robots-market-A13130

