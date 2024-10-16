President Cyril Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral Category 2 in honour of the late former Minister Tito Mboweni

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 in honour of former Minister of Finance Dr Tito Mboweni who passed away on Saturday, 12 October 2024, at the age of 65.

Dr Mboweni was the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of Founding President Nelson Mandela.

He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999.

From 2018 to 2021, Dr Mboweni served as Minister of Finance in the administration led by President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa reiterates his condolences to the family and friends of Dr Mboweni who served the nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights, with a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation.

Dr Mboweni has been accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2 which will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium, Tzaneen, Limpopo, at 10h00 on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

The funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 16 October 2024, until the evening of the funeral on 19 October 2024.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za