Synaptics Launches Veros™ Seamless Intelligent Connectivity with High-Performance Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee/Thread SoCs

Combines leadership and innovation in wireless performance and interoperability with scalable AI to deliver seamless and robust connectivity for context-aware IoT Edge devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today launched the Veros™ Seamless Intelligent Connectivity brand with high-performance systems on chip (SoCs) for Wi-Fi® 6E, Bluetooth®, and 802.15.4. Signifying leadership and innovation, Veros encapsulates decades of field-hardened technology and IoT connectivity expertise. It encompasses Synaptics’ entire wireless portfolio of proven solutions characterized by superior performance, interoperability, coexistence, power efficiency, and bill of materials integration.



The new high-performance SoCs, the SYN4383 and SYN43756E, add to Veros by explicitly targeting devices that demand the highest Wi-Fi throughput and range with seamless network interoperability. The SYN4383 extends Synaptics’ award-winning “Triple Combo” Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/802.15.4 series with real simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation and greater system integration. The SYN43756E fortifies Synaptics’ widely adopted 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo SoCs with a 6E Wi-Fi band and LE Audio.

Veros features built-in support for Synaptics Astra™, the AI-native compute platform for the IoT, to streamline Edge AI product development and deliver context-aware devices for immersive user experiences across consumer, automotive, enterprise, and industrial applications.

“The introduction of Veros marks a pivotal moment for Synaptics as we accelerate our ‘Sense, Process, Connect’ and first-to-market innovation strategy for high-performance and broad-market IoT connectivity,” said Venkat Kodavati, Sr. VP and GM of Wireless Products at Synaptics. “By tightly coupling our renowned wireless expertise with scalable AI processing, we allow customers to fully realize the promise of each to enhance the user experience. Our newest wireless SoCs allow customers to more quickly and effectively deliver on that promise.”

Founded upon an IP base with billions of devices shipped, Veros spans Synaptics’ solutions for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, DECT/ULE, IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee/Thread), GPS/GNSS, and Matter. The SYN4383 and SYN43756E strengthen Veros’ legacy of reducing the space, cost, power, complexity, and time to market for high-performance IoT devices.

Technical highlights

The SYN4383 and SYN43756E have features tailored to address the demanding requirements of media-rich applications.

The SYN4383 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/802.15.4 triple combo device is the third in the SYN438x series. It integrates tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4 (6.0 compatible) with LE Audio and Channel Sounding, and Thread/Zigbee support. Ideal for high-performance multimedia hubs such as TVs, STBs, soundbars, and tablets, the SYN4383’s RSDB capability allows it to operate independent Wi-Fi streams in two bands simultaneously.

The SYN43756E Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo device integrates tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz) with Bluetooth 5.3 (6.0 compatible), including LE Audio. Setup and operation are seamless with the SYN43756E's industry-leading throughput, range, and interoperability, making it an ideal and cost-effective option for security devices, STBs, speakers, and other smart home devices that don’t require RSDB or 802.15.4.

Availability

The SYN4383 and SYN43756E are available now.

