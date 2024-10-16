Cornish Metals Announces £7M Credit Facility With Vision Blue Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), announces that it has entered into a non-dilutive £7 million (US$9.1 million) secured credit facility (the “Facility”) with Vision Blue Resources Limited (“Vision Blue”) to support the continued development of its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom. The proceeds of the Facility are expected to be used for the Company’s general operating and corporate purposes.

Don Turvey, CEO and Director of Cornish Metals, stated: “This funding signals Vision Blue’s continued support for Cornish Metals and our plans to bring tin mining back to Cornwall through the restart of South Crofty. We plan to generate value by unlocking the project’s potential as a long-term supplier of tin needed for electrical applications in the UK and Europe. The Company has been engaging with investment entities interested in financing the development of the Project. The Vision Blue credit facility, combined with the recently completed non-core asset sales, provides capital to advance these discussions further with the support of our recently appointed financial adviser, Endeavour Financial, and develop optionality as we continue to further derisk the project, ahead of securing project financing for the construction of South Crofty.”

Related Party Transaction

Vision Blue is a Substantial Shareholder (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) of Cornish Metals and holds 25.95% of the Company’s issued share capital. The Facility is deemed to constitute a related party transaction for the purpose of AIM Rule 13. The Company's Independent Directors, being all Directors other than Vision Blue’s appointed Director (Tony Trahar), having consulted with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, the Company's nominated adviser, consider that the terms of the Facility are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

In accordance with the AIM Rules (Schedule 4), the following information regarding the Facility is provided below:

Principal: US$9,145,000 (£7,000,000)

Lender: Vision Blue Resource Limited

Borrower: Cornish Metals Inc.

Term: 31 March 2025

Interest: 15% p.a.

Security: Fixed and floating charges over Cornish Metals except mineral titles in the UK which are already pledged as security

Conditions: On the repayment date, repayment of the full principal amount and accrued interest up to and including the date of

payment



The Facility also constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Facility is exempt from the formal valuation requirements pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to Subsection 5.7(f) of MI 61-101 (Loan to Issuer, No Equity or Voting Component).

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:

Is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

Is fully permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct new processing facilities and for all necessary site infrastructure;

Has a 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the Project’s potential (see news release dated April 30, 2024 and the Technical Report entitled “South Crofty PEA”): US$201 million after-tax NPV 8% and 29.8% IRR 3-year after-tax payback 4,700 tonnes average annual tin production in years two through six Life of mine all-in sustaining cost of US$13,660 /tonne of payable tin Total after-tax cash flow of US$626 million from start of production

Would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

Benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate up to 320 direct jobs.

The 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment for South Crofty is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment will be realised. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Owen Mihalop, MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng, Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. who is the designated Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and the AIM Rules for Companies and a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012). Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”

Don Turvey

