Probiotics Industry Growth Anticipating $105.7 Billion by 2029 with an Impressive 8.2% CAGR

In Europe, the dairy sector is the most developed segment of the probiotics market

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The probiotics market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements, and a rising demand for functional foods. As the industry evolves, innovative products and applications are expected to cater to diverse consumer needs, ensuring a healthy and thriving market landscape in the years to come.

The probiotics market size is on a remarkable growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 105.7 billion by 2029, up from USD 71.2 billion by 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2% during this period, according to a recent report published by MarketsandMarkets™. This expansion is driven by a growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare, with probiotics increasingly perceived as a natural means to enhance gut health and digestion. Consumer awareness of gut health issues is escalating, with more individuals seeking potential relief through probiotic consumption. This trend is leading to a significant demand for functional foods fortified with probiotics, expanding options beyond traditional supplements. The increased prevalence of digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), further fuels this growth as millions look for natural remedies to alleviate symptoms.

Technological Innovations Driving Probiotics Market Growth

Technological advancements, particularly in microencapsulation, are revolutionizing the probiotics market. This innovation addresses challenges related to product stability and shelf life, as microencapsulation provides a protective barrier for probiotic bacteria against harsh environmental conditions, enhancing their viability and effectiveness. As a result, this technology not only extends the shelf life of probiotic products but also allows for their incorporation into a wider range of food and beverage applications, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Want to dive deeper? Get your PDF copy today!

Human Segment Growth Driven by Awareness and Innovation

The human segment is experiencing predominant growth due to rising awareness of gut health and the gut microbiome's influence on overall well-being. Continuous product innovation, including personalized formulations targeting specific health concerns, has further propelled market growth. Probiotics have transcended traditional supplements and yogurt, finding applications in fortified foods, beverages, and even topical products.

Asia Pacific's Probiotics Market: An Overview of Leading Brands and Innovations

The APAC probiotics market has emerged as a dominant player, with established brands like Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. cultivating a culture of probiotic consumption. The region also features a strong presence of other companies, including Morinaga Milk Industry CO., LTD. and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.. Growing health consciousness and awareness of the gut microbiome's health impact further drive demand for probiotics addressing various health concerns.

The region's market is characterized by an increasing embrace of innovation, with probiotics diversifying into fortified foods , beverages, topical applications, and even pet probiotics. The popularity of e-commerce, favorable regulatory environments, and government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyles contribute to the region's robust market ecosystem.

Distribution Channels: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Hypermarkets and supermarkets dominate the distribution of probiotics, offering unparalleled convenience and a wide variety of products. These retail formats cater to busy consumers seeking to incorporate probiotic products into their grocery shopping. Their expansive product offerings, including various brands and formulations, enable informed decision-making tailored to individual health goals.

The Future of Probiotics: Innovations in Functional Food and Beverage Offerings

Consumer demand for convenient and proactive wellness solutions has significantly boosted the popularity of probiotic-fortified products, including yogurts, kefir, kombucha , and enhanced beverages. These products provide an easy and enjoyable means for individuals to incorporate probiotics into their daily routines. They resonate with the growing trend of preventive healthcare, appealing to consumers who wish to take a proactive approach to their health and well-being. This segment thrives on continuous innovation and diversification, as manufacturers introduce a variety of new probiotic-infused options to satisfy different taste preferences and dietary requirements. Offerings now include probiotic-infused waters, shots, snack bars, and chocolates, catering to diverse consumer demographics and lifestyle choices, such as vegan and lactose-free diets.

Probiotic Leaders : The Leading Brands Shaping the Future of Gut Health

Probi (Sweden)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

ADM (US)

Danone (France)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BioGaia (Sweden)

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Japan)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US)

Adisseo (France)

Rising Digestive Health Awareness to Propel Growth in the US Probiotics Industry

The U.S. probiotics industry is witnessing a significant surge in demand for products that promote digestive health, driven by a growing awareness of how dietary choices affect overall well-being. This increasing interest in gut health can be attributed to several factors, including a shift towards preventive healthcare, an aging population, and a rising preference for natural and holistic wellness approaches.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Expert Guidance Awaits: Let Us Help You in Understanding!

What are the Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Probiotics Market

Who will be your Top Customer; what will make them switch?

Defend your Market Share or Win Competitors

What will your New Revenue Sources be?

Adjacent Markets

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.