Dietary Fibers Global Market 2024 To Reach $15.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.8%

Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dietary fibers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.05 billion in 2023 to $10.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to functional health benefits, growing demand for weight management solutions, evolving food labeling and regulations, shift in dietary preferences, food industry innovations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dietary Fibers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dietary fibers global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of digestive health, regulatory focus on labeling and health claims, continued shift in dietary preferences, demand for natural and organic foods. Major trends in the forecast period include government health campaigns and regulations, functional beverages and snacks, innovative digestive health products, plant-based and vegan diets, clean label movement.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dietary Fibers Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8823&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Dietary Fibers Market

Increased demand for functional food is expected to propel the growth of the dietary fiber market going forward. Functional foods are frequently chosen because they provide numerous health benefits and are healthy. When dietary fiber is utilized as a supplement to meals, it is regarded as a functional food since it adds a specific function to the food in addition to the typical anticipated function.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dietary-fibers-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Dietary Fibers Market Share?

Key players in the dietary fibers market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Lonza Group AG, Roquette, The Emsland Group, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Farbest Brands, AGT Food and Ingredients, Batory Foods Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Dole Food Company Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Grain Millers Inc., PURIS, Taiyo International, Grain Processing Corporation, Fiberstar Inc., KFSU Ltd., Solvaira Specialties Inc., SunOpta Inc., Tereos S A, Unipektin Ingredients AG, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, SENSUS Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Dietary Fibers Market Growth?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the dietary fibers market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Dietary Fibers Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Soluble dietary fibers, Insoluble dietary fibers

2) By Raw Material: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Legumes, Nuts and Seeds

3) By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dietary Fibers Market

North America was the largest region in the dietary fibers market in 2023. The regions covered in the dietary fibers global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dietary Fibers Market Definition

Dietary fibers refer to a class of plant chemicals that cannot be completely digested in the human stomach. These are used to provide mass to the diet and help in weight control.

Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dietary fibers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dietary Fibers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dietary fibers market size, dietary fibers market drivers and trends, major players, dietary fibers competitors' revenues, dietary fibers positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dietary fibers market global report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-encapsulation-global-market-report

Moringa Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/moringa-ingredients-global-market-report

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.