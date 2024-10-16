Hui House by Yumeng Li Honored with Bronze A' Design Award in Publishing Industry

Hui House

Limited Edition Artbook Celebrating Hui-Style Architecture Recognized for Excellence in Print and Published Media Design

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Hui House by Yumeng Li as the Bronze winner in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the limited edition artbook, which showcases the unique Hui-style architecture of China.The Bronze A' Design Award for Print and Published Media Design holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing outstanding works like Hui House, the award promotes the advancement of print design standards and practices. This artbook not only celebrates the cultural heritage of Hui-style architecture but also demonstrates the potential for print media to engage and educate audiences through innovative design techniques.Hui House stands out as a remarkable example of print design, utilizing cutting-edge 3D slicing and acetate fiber printing to transform traditional 2D images into an immersive experience. The artbook's interactive "windows" provide a dynamic exploration of architectural details and spatial relationships, offering a unique tool for preserving and understanding this vanishing cultural heritage. Through its innovative approach, Hui House effectively communicates the significance of Hui-style architecture to a broader audience.The recognition bestowed upon Hui House by the A' Design Award serves as an inspiration for Yumeng Li and the team behind this project to continue pushing the boundaries of print design. The award validates their dedication to preserving cultural heritage through innovative means and encourages further exploration of the potential for print media to engage and educate audiences. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that blend creativity, technology, and cultural preservation.Interested parties may learn more at:About Pear and MulberryPear and Mulberry, a design technology brand, features a print and media department dedicated to publishing contemporary reinterpreted vintage Chinese art books, fostering cross-cultural exchange. It specializes in limited-edition publications for exhibitions and collaborates with local cultural preservation institutions and libraries. This initiative aims to safeguard cultural heritage.

