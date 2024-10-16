Webtoons Market Current Status and Future Prospects, 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 36.8%

Webtoons Market

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global webtoons market relying on type, revenue model, application, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global webtoons market size is predicted to garner a revenue of $56.1 billion by 2030. The market accounted for $3.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a panoramic analysis of altering market dynamics, value chains, top segments, key investment pockets, regional insights, and competitive scenarios.The global webtoons market is predicted to see prominent growth owing to the adoption of digital platforms and devices such as smartphones and tablets by renowned organizations to spend more on technological advancements and the rising use of the internet. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of digital comics to minimize requirements for drawing instruments including drawing pens and screen tone is predicted to create extensive growth opportunities for the market over the analysis timeframe.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 264 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16830 The global webtoons market is driven by factors such as the rise in the adoption of digital platforms and devices such as smartphones and tablets by leading companies worldwide to invest more in technological developments and the increasing usage of the internet. Based on type, the comedy segment generated the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2030. Regionally, Europe is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR in 2030.Webtoons are a type of digital comic created in South Korea that can be read on computers and mobile devices. Webtoons were relatively unknown outside Korea when they initially debuted, but their popularity has grown since success of manhwa webtoons (a general Korean term for comics and print cartoons). Digital manhwa has become more popular in the country due to user-friendly interface of webtoons apps. Webtoons are a type of Internet comic that are easier to create and distribute as they are shorter and more precise.People who primarily use webtoons for entertainment are always looking for new and interesting content. The market trend is towards spending more time on entertainment, which has further resulted in an increase in demand for new series of webtoons. However, webtoons are only available to read online, and as the plots are short, there are not enough chapters to generate a print edition. Furthermore, many artists included in webtoon programs are amateurs, which may cause readers to be disappointed by the quality and level of the webtoon.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16830 Digital comics have considerably reduced the cost and requirement for drawing instruments such as screen tone and drawing pens. It is anticipated that webtoons are expected to provide huge growth opportunities in the digital entertainment industry. Webtoons are made up of vertically oriented images that can be scrolled from top to bottom, allowing designers to present one enormous image on mobile or tablet. These factors are anticipated to boost the webtoons market size over the forecast period.Impact of COVID-19:1. The COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable influence on the global webtoons market. Webtoon is a South Korean digital comic’s platform, which is involved in the COVID-19 campaign. On April 11, 2020, the Indonesian version of Webtoon launched a comic anthology written by connected authors that offers varied health advice, cleanliness protocols, and positive messages regarding the pandemic.2. Indonesian Webtoon created a compilation titled 'Sehatsehat, Ya!' on April 05, 2020. More than 40 authors contributed to this collection, all of whom are linked with Webtoon Indonesia. There are 44 episodes in total, each of which is drawn by a different creator and conveys a distinct message. This collection's major focus is awareness regarding the COVID-19. This includes messages such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance.3. Despite the impact of COVID-19, webtoons companies are enjoying incredible growth, as one may watch content/series everywhere. The companies are planning to expand in two ways: by increasing the number of creators on the platform and by increasing the number of readers. As per the webtoons market analysis conducted, it has been observed that the massive surge in the number of creators and volume of content produced during the pandemic. As a result, the number of readers and revenue has increased.By type, the comedy segment generated the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global webtoons market, and is predicted to continue steady growth over the analysis timeframe. However, the romance segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 37.7% over the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/webtoons-market/purchase-options By revenue model, the adds bases segment accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue in 2021, generating more than half of the global market. On the contrary, the subscription segment is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR of 41.5% during the estimated timeframe.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, providing more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. However, Europe is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 39.0% over the analysis timeframe. The report also presents a regional analysis of Europe and LAMEA.Prominent market players:Izneo WebtoonNAVER Corp.Webtoon FactoryKakao Corp.KidariStudioLezhin EntertainmentRidibooks (RIDI Corp)ToryComicsToomics GlobalTappytoonThe report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global webtoons market forecast trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16830 Other Trending Report:1. XR Headset Market Size Overview2. Catalogue Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.