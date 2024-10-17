Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The depyrogenated sterile empty vials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.52 billion in 2023 to $3.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, stringent regulatory standards, focus on drug stability and purity, increase in contract manufacturing, expansion of clinical trials, introduction of high-value biologics, focus on patient safety, shift towards ready-to-use components.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The depyrogenated sterile empty vials global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on advanced drug delivery systems, increasing regulatory emphasis on container closure integrity, rise in personalized medicine approaches, expansion of biomanufacturing facilities, focus on sustainable packaging, digitalization of supply chain management, demand for high-value oncology drugs. Major trends in the forecast period include single-use technologies, biological drug development, quality by design (qbd) approaches, biodegradable and sustainable materials, digitalization in supply chain management, smart packaging technologies, advancements in aseptic filling technologies, collaborations and partnerships.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the market. Infectious diseases refer to conditions caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. Depyrogenated sterile vials are used for the storage of injectable medication involved in the treatment of infectious diseases. Additionally, depyrogenated sterile empty vials are also used for the collection of laboratory samples.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Growth?

Key players in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market include APG Pharma, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Schott AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gerresheimer AG, Radpharm Scientific, Stevanato Group, SGD Pharma, VWR International LLC, Merck KGaA, SiO2 Materials Science, Sigma-Aldrich, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ompi Srl, AptarGroup Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., Adelphi Healthcare Packaging Limited, Acme Vial and Glass Company LLC, Amposan S.A., Akey Group LLC, BMT Corporation, Cangzhou Four Stars Glass Co. Ltd., Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Pharmaceutical-Packaging Co. Ltd., Verpakkingsindustrie B.V., Sisma S.p.A.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Size?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on incorporating advanced technologies in depyrogenated sterile empty vials for better quality and to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Segmented?

1) By Product: 2 ML, 5 ML, 10 ML, 20 ML, >20 ML

2) By Packaging: Glass, Plastic

3) By End User: Clinical Labs, Compounding Labs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization, Distributors

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market

North America was the largest region in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market in 2023. The regions covered in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Definition

Depyrogenated sterile empty vials refer to borosilicate glass containers with butyl-rubber stoppers and aluminum seals used for injectable drug storage. Depyrogenation is referred to as the elimination of pyrogenic substances including bacterial endotoxins through the application of heat.

