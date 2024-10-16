Roofing Chemicals Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2033 | Dow, Johns Manville, PPG Industries Inc, Sika Corporation

Roofing Chemicals Market

The report by Allied Market Research, titled " Roofing Chemicals Market by Material Type, Roofing Type, Construction Type, and End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033," highlights the growth trajectory of the global roofing chemicals market. Valued at $42.3 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $69.4 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A51875 Key Drivers of Market Growth:- Innovations in Roofing Chemicals: New formulations are enhancing the performance and sustainability of roofing materials.- Increased Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions: The rising focus on energy efficiency in buildings drives the demand for advanced roofing solutions.- Surge in Construction and Renovation Activities: The growing need for new construction and re-roofing due to urbanization is boosting the market.Opportunities and Restraints:- Opportunity: The development of cool roofing solutions, which reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat, is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities.- Restraint: Environmental and health concerns related to some chemicals used in roofing products may pose challenges to market expansion.Material and Roofing Types:- Asphalt dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over one-fourth of the revenue due to its widespread use in roofing shingles. The "Others" segment, including materials like polyurethane, PVC, and thermoplastic olefin (TPO), is expected to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR of 6.1%).- Bituminous Roofing leads the market by roofing type, primarily due to asphalt's waterproofing capabilities. The segment is projected to retain its dominance, while the "Others" category, including slate and composite roofing, is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.Construction and End-Use Segments:- New Construction accounted for the highest share in 2023, driven by the extensive use of adhesives and sealants in roof installations. The re-roofing segment is also expected to grow steadily (CAGR of 5.6%).- Residential Sector: The residential segment held the largest market share and is projected to continue leading. Non-residential applications, including commercial and industrial buildings, are set to expand at a CAGR of 5.3%.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific leads the market in revenue, holding one-third of the share in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its dominance, driven by the robust construction industry in countries like China. The market in this region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%.- In summary, the global roofing chemicals market is on an upward trajectory, propelled by construction growth, energy efficiency demands, and innovations in material formulations. However, challenges related to environmental concerns may impact the market, with opportunities arising from sustainable and reflective roofing solutions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roofing-chemicals-market/purchase-options

