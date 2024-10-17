Global Data Center Power Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Data Center Power Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Data Center Power Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The data center power market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $32.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center power market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.17 billion in 2023 to $24.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing data center demand, rising data traffic, data center consolidation initiatives, focus on energy efficiency, government regulations for energy efficiency, green data center initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Center Power Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data center power global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to energy storage integration, remote management and monitoring, deployment of modular data centers, focus on power quality and reliability, regulatory support for sustainable practices, demand for scalable power infrastructure. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced power distribution and management systems, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, high-density computing and cooling solutions, enhanced monitoring and analytics, collaboration for innovation.

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Power Market

The increase in need to store data in the cloud is driving the growth of the data center power market going forward. Cloud storage refers to a cloud computing model that will store data on the Internet through a cloud computing provider that will manage and operate data storage as a service.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Data Center Power Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Anord Mardix Inc., Cisco Technology Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, ZincFive Inc., Cyber Power Systems, General Electric company, N1 Critical Technologies Inc., PDU Experts solutions, Socomec Group S.A., AEG Power Solutions, Alpha Technologies, Ametek Powervar, Black Box Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Cyberex, Emerson Network Power, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Generac Power Systems, Hitec Power Protection, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU Onsite Energy, Piller Power Systems, Power Innovations International Inc., Power-One Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Data Center Power Market Size?

Technological advancement is key in the data center power market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to sustain themselves in the market.

How Is The Global Data Center Power Market Segmented?

1) By Product: PDU, UPS, Busway, Other Products

2) By Components: Solution, Services

3) By Tier Standards: Tier I and II, Tier III, Tier IV

4) By UPS Systems: <=500kVA, 500-1,000kVA, >1,000 kVA

5) By End-Use: IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Center Power Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the data center power market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the data center power global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center power global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center Power Market Definition

Data center power management refers to a comprehensive process that will make it possible for manage, gauge, and keep an eye on the production, use, and optimization of power inside a data center building. The data center power is used in identifying, implementing, and monitoring processes for improving power efficiency in the data center, both at the hardware and software levels.

Data Center Power Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data center power market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Center Power Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center power market size, data center power market drivers and trends, data center power market major players, data center power competitors' revenues, data center power market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The data center power global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

