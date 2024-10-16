Bilirubin Blood Test Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bilirubin Blood Test Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.20%

It will grow to $1.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bilirubin blood test market has demonstrated solid growth, projected to expand from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Key drivers of this growth include the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, advancements in neonatal care, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising health awareness, and the broader adoption of point-of-care testing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bilirubin blood test market is projected to grow to $1.78 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is fueled by an increasing demand for early diagnosis, the expansion of diagnostic laboratories, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Major trends include the development of non-invasive testing methods, advances in home testing kits, and the integration of smart diagnostic devices with digital health solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

http://tbrctest.tbrc.info/sample_request?id=17821&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Bilirubin Blood Test Market

The rise in liver disease cases is projected to boost the bilirubin blood test market. Liver diseases, which can result from infections, alcohol abuse, and metabolic disorders, are becoming more prevalent due to rising obesity rates and unhealthy lifestyles. Bilirubin blood tests are critical for diagnosing and monitoring liver function, providing essential insights for managing liver-related conditions effectively.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

http://tbrctest.tbrc.info/report/bilirubin-blood-test-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Bilirubin Blood Test Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the bilirubin blood test market are F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory LLC, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Nova Biomedical, Advanced Instruments LLC, Helmer Scientific Inc., Reichert Technologies Inc., Rousselet Robatel SAS, Labnet International Inc., AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Ginevri S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Bilirubin Blood Test Market Share Analysis?

Companies in the bilirubin blood test market are adopting strategic partnerships to expand their reach and enhance service offerings. These collaborative relationships allow organizations to combine resources and expertise to achieve common objectives and improve overall market presence.

How Is The Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market Segmented?

1) By Test Type: Total Serum Bilirubin Test, Indirect Or Unconjugated Bilirubin Test, Direct Or Conjugated Bilirubin Test

2) By Age Group: Adults, Pediatrics, Infants

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Bilirubin Blood Test Market

The bilirubin blood test market identified North America as the largest region in 2023. The regions analyzed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Definition

The bilirubin blood test is a crucial diagnostic procedure that measures bilirubin levels in the bloodstream. This test is vital for assessing liver function and diagnosing conditions like jaundice and liver disease, playing a key role in evaluating bilirubin metabolism and detecting liver health abnormalities.

Bilirubin Blood Test Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global template market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bilirubin Blood Test Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bilirubin blood test market size, bilirubin blood test market drivers, trends and bilirubin blood test market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-cell-cord-blood-banking-global-market-report

Blood Glucose Meters Market Report 2024 - Blood Glucose Meters Market Size And Trends 2033

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.