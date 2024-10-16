Renters in South Carolina Can Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Helene

FEMA assistance is available to renters, including students, with uninsured losses from Hurricane Helene in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.

FEMA may be able to help renters as well as homeowners with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center where you can meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To find center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.