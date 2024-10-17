Cyclohexylbenzene Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Cyclohexylbenzene Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cyclohexylbenzene market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cyclohexylbenzene market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.57 billion in 2023 to $2.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to raw material availability, regulatory environment, competitive landscape, consumer preferences, trade policies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cyclohexylbenzene Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cyclohexylbenzene global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion, environmental regulations, emerging market trends, global economic outlook, political stability. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, global trade dynamics, market consolidation, technological adoption in end-use industries, r&d investments.

Growth Driver Of The Cyclohexylbenzene Market

The rising growth in the electronics industry is expected to propel the growth of the market. The electronics industry can boost a country's economic growth, create jobs, and accelerate development in other sectors. The use of cyclohexylbenzene as an anti-overcharge additive in electric and electronic LCDs makes it a vital component identity for the electronic industry.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Cyclohexylbenzene Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Merck Group, TCI Chemicals Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., Schultz Chemicals Limited, Biosynth International Inc., Henan Tianfu Chemicals Company Limited, Syntechem Company Limited, Amadis Chemical Company Limited, Hangzhou Hairui Chemical ltd., Oakwood Products Inc., Dynovac Industreies Inc., Anshika Polysurf Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Samsung Group, BASF SE, MITSUBISHI Corporation, Jintan Jinnuo Chemical Co. Ltd., Anhui Fulltime Specialzed Solvents & Reagents Co.Ltd., Jiaxing Buyun Fuxin Chemical Factory, CEC Limited core competency, Nanjing Qisheng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Changsha Easchem Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co. Ltd., Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Jinan Haohua Industry Co. Ltd., Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Cyclohexylbenzene Market Share And Analysis?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the cyclohexylbenzene market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on innovative cyclohexylbenzene products to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

How Is The Global Cyclohexylbenzene Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Standard, High Purity

2) By Application: Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Production

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cyclohexylbenzene Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cyclohexylbenzene market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cyclohexylbenzene global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cyclohexylbenzene Market Definition

The cyclohexylbenzene refers to a bicyclic hydrocarbon formed by directly linking a cyclohexane and benzene ring. It is heated with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst, causing partial hydrogenation to produce cyclohexene, which is then alkylated to form cyclohexylbenzene. It acts as a lithium-ion battery electrolyte additive to improve battery safety and in the manufacture of drugs and many other compounds. Cyclohexylbenzene can also be used for preparing two common intermediates for chemical products: phenol and cyclohexanone. It is widely used in the production of liquid crystal displays (LCD), lithium batteries, and plastics because of its insolubility in glycerol and water.

