Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,208 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Burglary Spree Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects after a pattern of overnight burglaries. 

 

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in the early morning hours, multiple establishments across the city were victim of a pattern burglary spree. In all the offenses, three suspects broke a front door or window, stole cash, and fled in a blue sedan. 

 

• 2200 Block of Town Center Drive, Southeast. CCN: 24159718

• 3800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24159709

• 2600 Block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 24159734

• 1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159730

 

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen below:

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Searching for Burglary Spree Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more