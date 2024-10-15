MPD Arrests Four in Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four suspects involved in a shooting during an attempted carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 11:16 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast, and attempted to take their vehicle. During their attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun which struck the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, investigators from the Real Time Crime Center and MPD’s helicopter, Falcon One, tracked the suspects’ vehicle into the Fifth District. Officers responded to the area and placed all four suspects under arrest without incident.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Andrew Williams, of Hyattsville, MD, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, 18-year-old Anardo Little and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were all charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Armed Carjacking, Carrying Pistol Without License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Entry.



CCN: 24159652

