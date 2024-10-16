Blue Laser Scanning Breakthrough: Revopoint MetroX 3D Scanner Launches on Kickstarter!

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an innovator in 3D scanning technology, Revopoint is thrilled to unveil its latest product, the Revopoint MetroX 3D scanner. The Kickstarter campaign started today and will run until November 14th.







In just 4 hours, over 1200 backers have pledged more than $1 million to propel this campaign far past its funding goal. This reflects the recognition Revopoint has earned and the enthusiasm for MetroX among prosumers.

MetroX is a versatile 3D scanner that combines blue laser and blue structured light technology. Its 4 scanning modes give you the right tools to optimally capture every aspect of small to medium objects, from flat areas to complex details.

Four Scanning Modes

(a) Cross Lines laser: Fourteen crossed lines rapidly scan larger surfaces at speeds of up to 800,000 points per second. No scanning spray is needed for glossy or black areas.

(b) Parallel Lines laser: Seven high-powered parallel blue laser lines are projected to accurately capture fine details, edges, and complex surfaces.

(c) Full-field structured light: Using blue structured light, it offers high-speed scanning at up to 7 million points/second for efficient point cloud capture. This mode also enables marker-free scanning of feature-rich objects, simplifying the process and reducing setup time.

(d) Auto Turntable: The hands-free setup lets users place MetroX on a desk and automatically scan objects using the Dual-axis Turntable and full-field structured light.

High Precision and Accuracy

MetroX captures feature-rich and featureless objects with remarkable fidelity—up to 0.01 mm precision, 0.03 mm accuracy, and a fused point distance of up to 0.05 mm.

Seamless Workflow

The free companion software, Revo Scan, streamlines the scanning and post-processing workflow, covering point cloud fusion, meshing, editing, and import/export options. It can also offer a wide variety of file formats for full compatibility with third-party software like Quicksurface, Geomagic Wrap, and Geomagic Control. During the Kickstarter campaign, Revopoint will offer Quicksurface for full scan-to-CAD capabilities as an Add-on at a competitive price.

Professional Solutions

MetroX offers professionals an enhanced reverse engineering, quality control, additive manufacturing, and rapid prototyping 3D modeling experience with metrology-grade accuracy at an appealing price.

Get your MetroX for only $669 (MSRP $999) on Kickstarter now.

Contact information:

Address: 6/F, Manulife Place,348 Kwun Tong Road, KL, Hong Kong

Email: brand@revopoint3d.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a6a5785-3c51-4a2c-b967-3c497510a016

Revopoint MetroX Revopoint MetroX features 4 scanning modes and metrology-grade accuracy.

