Lane Restriction on WV 20 (Shortline Highway), to Begin Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 20 (Shortline Highway), will be restricted to one lane, from milepost 21.5 to milepost 29.92, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, October 15, 2024, through Friday, November 29, 2024, for ditching. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

