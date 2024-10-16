Ebert Road, in Mineral County, to be Closed Beginning Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Page Content Ebert Road, County Route 50/8, in Mineral County, will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and Wednesday, October 16, 2024, to allow for resurfacing. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​ ​

