Roane County Route 119/3, Bear Fork Road, will be Closed on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Page Content Roane County Route 119/3, Bear Fork Road, will be closed, at milepost 0.01, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, through Friday, October 18, 2024, for a pipe installation.



The roadway will be closed; however, the roadway will be open after 3:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​ ​

