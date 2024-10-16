CBP officers seize over 122 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed throughout vehicle

CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers assigned to the Calexico West Port of Entry made a significant discovery last Wednesday, intercepting approximately 122 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed throughout a vehicle.

The discovery took place on at approximately 10:06 p.m. when CBP officers encountered a 47-year-old male driving a gray sedan who was applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. During initial inspection, CBP officers discovered packages within the vehicle’s quarter panel. CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the vehicle, revealing anomalies throughout it. A CBP K-9 team responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 98 packages concealed within the vehicle’s quarter panels and back head rest. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of approximately 122 pounds.

CBP officers weigh a portion of the seized fentanyl pills.

“This fentanyl pill seizure is a big win in our fight against the opioid crisis,” stated Roque Caza, Area Port Director of Calexico. “Every pill off the streets is a life potentially saved. I commend our hardworking CBP officers and law enforcement partners for keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.