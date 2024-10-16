CBP officers seize over $793K in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $793,005 worth of alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.
“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and used all available tools and resources to prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On October 10, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a grey Chevrolet sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 26 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 59.39 pounds (26.94 kg) concealed within the vehicle.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
