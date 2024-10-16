CBP officers seize over $793K in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $793,005 worth of alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and used all available tools and resources to prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 59 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On October 10, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a grey Chevrolet sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 26 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 59.39 pounds (26.94 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.