SaferWatch Partners with Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement to Launch Statewide Gun Tip Line

First-of-its-kind Gun Tip Line to Empower Hawaii Residents in Reporting Illegal Gun Activity Anonymously through SaferWatch App

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) has partnered with SaferWatch to launch Hawaii’s first Statewide Gun Tip Line, enabling residents to anonymously report illegal gun activity. This initiative aims to enhance public safety by making it easier for communities to assist law enforcement in preventing gun-related crimes.

There are several ways to report illegal gun activity:

- Call or text the Gun Tip Line at 808-427-4018.

- Submit a tip on the DLE website at law.hawaii.gov.

- Download the SaferWatch app to submit photos and videos along with detailed tips.

How SaferWatch Enhances the Gun Tip Line

SaferWatch brings advanced features to the Gun Tip Line, allowing for:

- Real-Time Reporting: Users can instantly submit detailed tips, including photos and videos, directly to law enforcement.

- Anonymity: The app ensures complete confidentiality, encouraging more residents to report suspicious activity without fear.

- Multimedia Submissions: Tipsters can provide visual evidence, helping law enforcement respond faster and more effectively.

Statewide Impact

This initiative extends to all communities across Hawaii, empowering residents from every island to actively contribute to gun crime prevention. By offering simple, anonymous reporting options, the Gun Tip Line aims to significantly reduce illegal firearm activity, creating safer neighborhoods across the state.

Since its launch, the tip line has already resulted in multiple tips that have led to active investigations, highlighting its potential to make a lasting impact on public safety.

“We’re excited about our partnership with the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement and the opportunity to develop tools that help prevent violence and crime,” said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. “For many people, they want to report illegal gun activity but don’t know how or where to do it. This initiative provides a convenient way—whether it’s through text, call, website, or app—to report these crimes, even when it’s not a 911 emergency. It gives a voice to those who normally would never report.”

How to Use the SaferWatch App

- Download the SaferWatch App from the App Store or Google Play.

- Select the Gun Crime option and provide detailed information.

- Optionally submit photos or videos to support the report.

- Submit the tip anonymously, and it will be sent directly to law enforcement.

About SaferWatch:

SaferWatch is a comprehensive safety app designed to enhance communication between the public and law enforcement. The app provides real-time reporting, anonymity, and multimedia submissions, helping to keep communities safe during critical situations. SaferWatch is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.saferwatchapp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.