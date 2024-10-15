Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Civil Rights Charges for Committing Sex Trafficking of Victims Addicted to Opioids and Cocaine and Other Offenses

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty today to four counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Marvin Pompilus, 39, of Stoughton, conspired to use force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to compel three adult victims to engage in commercial sex acts in the Randolph, Massachusetts, area between October 2021 and October 2022. He also conspired to compel another other adult victim to engage in commercial sex acts in September 2022. In addition, Pompilus pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute in September 2022. Pompilus was previously arrested and charged in November 2023. He has remained in federal custody.

According to court documents, Pompilus knew that the victims abused opioids and cocaine, and he specifically targeted the victims because of this vulnerability. For example, Pompilus promised the victims cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in exchange for engaging in commercial sex, with all the profits of the sex acts going directly to Pompilus. Pompilus also possessed distribution quantities of cocaine and fentanyl when Randolph Police Department conducted a car stop in September 2022 and found these drugs inside the crotch of his pants.

Court documents also demonstrate that Pompilus was previously convicted in Suffolk Superior Court in February 2018 of multiple counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support for prostitution. Pompilus was sentenced to six years in state prison and he was released in October 2021. Within days of his release, Pompilus began the sex trafficking conspiracy to which he pleaded guilty today.

“This defendant callously picked up right where he left off when he was released from state prison, believing that he could profit by peddling drugs and misery to people suffering with substance abuse issues,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant specifically targeted victims who were struggling with addiction to opioids and cocaine, coerced them into sex trafficking and cruelly exploited them because of their vulnerability. The Justice Department will continue to investigate and prosecute human traffickers who exploit for their own personal gain the most vulnerable members of society, such as those experiencing substance abuse disorders.”

“Marvin Pompilus targeted and brutalized his victims, and this was promptly after he was released from jail following his conviction on similar state charges,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. “These crimes are a violation of human dignity and human rights. Our office, along with our federal, state and local partners, are dedicating substantial resources to both protecting victims of trafficking and holding defendants accountable by prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law. This is especially true for repeat offenders like Mr. Pompilus.”

“Marvin Pompilus admitted today that as soon as he got out of state prison for sex trafficking, he started doing it again, targeting and exploiting four vulnerable women using violence and threats to force them to engage in commercial sex,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Boston Field Office. “What he did is unconscionable, and the harm he’s inflicted on these women is immeasurable. The FBI will do everything in its power to protect trafficking victims from further harm and see the predators who so viciously abuse them brought to justice.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2025. According to the plea agreement, Pompilus faces a minimum penalty of 12 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Boston Field Office, Massachusetts State Police and Randolph Police Department investigated the case. Massachusetts State Police Troopers Ashleigh Moore and John Hagerty are especially commended for identifying Pompilus and detecting his trafficking scheme during a routine car stop in the summer of 2021.

Chief of the Civil Rights and Human Trafficking Unit Liz Riley-Cunniffe for the District of Massachusetts and Trial Attorney Meghan Tokash of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit are prosecuting the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.